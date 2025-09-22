22 Sep, 2025
22 Sep, 2025 @ 14:30
5,000-year-old ‘lost tomb’ discovered in Teba – one of Andalucía’s biggest archaeological finds

ARCHAEOLOGISTS have uncovered a 5,000-year-old dolmen in the heart of Malaga province, and it’s one of the most monumental and best-preserved in all of Andalucía.

The discovery at the La Lentejuela necropolis is causing a stir in the archaeological world. Stretching an impressive 13 metres in length, the massive stone tomb has been meticulously preserved, offering a rare glimpse into the past.

Researchers from the University of Cadiz say it could unlock key details about ancient burial practices and long-distance trade across the region during the 3rd millennium BC.

Inside the dolmen, archaeologists found prestigious grave goods made from exotic materials like ivory, amber, marine shells, and flint – including an exceptional ceremonial halberd and large flint arrowheads.

All pictures by University of Cadiz

Dr Serafín Becerra, who led the dig, called it ‘one of the most monumental dolmens in all of Andalucía’.

His colleague, Dr. Eduardo Vijande, praised its extraordinary state of preservation, saying it will provide unprecedented insights into ancient life and belief systems.

The team also uncovered the significance of the marine shells, which suggest ancient communities were connected by long-distance trade routes. These findings push back the understanding of regional networks, showing how the sea was seen as a symbol of prestige.

Guided visits to the La Lentejuela necropolis are organised by the town hall periodically. Keep an eye on its Facebook site.

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

