5,000-year-old ‘lost tomb’ discovered in Teba – one of Andalucía’s biggest archaeological finds

ARCHAEOLOGISTS have uncovered a 5,000-year-old dolmen in the heart of Malaga province, and it’s one of the most monumental and best-preserved in all of Andalucía.

The discovery at the La Lentejuela necropolis is causing a stir in the archaeological world. Stretching an impressive 13 metres in length, the massive stone tomb has been meticulously preserved, offering a rare glimpse into the past.

Researchers from the University of Cadiz say it could unlock key details about ancient burial practices and long-distance trade across the region during the 3rd millennium BC.

Inside the dolmen, archaeologists found prestigious grave goods made from exotic materials like ivory, amber, marine shells, and flint – including an exceptional ceremonial halberd and large flint arrowheads.

All pictures by University of Cadiz

Dr Serafín Becerra, who led the dig, called it ‘one of the most monumental dolmens in all of Andalucía’.

His colleague, Dr. Eduardo Vijande, praised its extraordinary state of preservation, saying it will provide unprecedented insights into ancient life and belief systems.

The team also uncovered the significance of the marine shells, which suggest ancient communities were connected by long-distance trade routes. These findings push back the understanding of regional networks, showing how the sea was seen as a symbol of prestige.

Guided visits to the La Lentejuela necropolis are organised by the town hall periodically. Keep an eye on its Facebook site.

