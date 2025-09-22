A MASSIVE wildfire has broken out in Portugal’s Algarve, around 150 kilometres from the Spanish border, with flames spreading at speeds of more than a kilometre an hour

The fire began in Bordeira, Aljezur, on Sunday September 21 at around midday, before strong winds pushed it east towards Lagos, forcing evacuations in the parish of Barão de São João.

By Monday morning, more than 524 firefighters, 185 vehicles and seven aircraft were on the ground tackling the blaze, which at one point was spreading at more than a kilometre an hour and devouring 52 hectares of countryside every hour.

At a press conference, the Algarve’s second regional commander for Civil Protection, Abel Gomes, confirmed the fire was largely under control but warned that ‘islands’ of unburned vegetation inside the perimeter could reignite.

A huge area of south western Portugal is in flames, clearly visible from tourist favourite hotspots. Facebook / Safe Communities Portugal

“We will continue to have constant wind all day long. It’s a problem we have to monitor,” he said.

He also confirmed that the fire may have been started by agricultural work, with the GNR police now investigating.

The most recent update from Civil Protection officials stated that the fire is currently 70% contained.

The flames have already destroyed at least two homes in Aljezur and damaged others near Lagos, but officials said no further houses are currently at risk.

Nine people have been injured, including six firefighters. Two required hospital treatment: a firefighter suffering nausea and a civilian with a hypertensive or anxiety crisis.

The others were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and minor injuries.

Residents of Barão de São João, who were evacuated on Sunday night, have since returned to their homes after conditions improved overnight, though the situation remains under close watch as winds strengthen again.

The fire, just 90 kilometres from the Spanish border at Ayamonte, is the largest currently burning in Portugal.

