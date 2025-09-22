22 Sep, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
22 Sep, 2025 @ 13:56
·
1 min read

Huge fire breaks out near Portugal’s Algarve tourist hotspot: Flames advancing over 1/kmh as hundreds of firefighters battle the blaze

by

A MASSIVE wildfire has broken out in Portugal’s Algarve, around 150 kilometres from the Spanish border, with flames spreading at speeds of more than a kilometre an hour

The fire began in Bordeira, Aljezur, on Sunday September 21 at around midday, before strong winds pushed it east towards Lagos, forcing evacuations in the parish of Barão de São João.

By Monday morning, more than 524 firefighters, 185 vehicles and seven aircraft were on the ground tackling the blaze, which at one point was spreading at more than a kilometre an hour and devouring 52 hectares of countryside every hour.

At a press conference, the Algarve’s second regional commander for Civil Protection, Abel Gomes, confirmed the fire was largely under control but warned that ‘islands’ of unburned vegetation inside the perimeter could reignite.

READ MORE: Petrol bomb attack on migrant children’s centre in Spain’s Galicia

A huge area of south western Portugal is in flames, clearly visible from tourist favourite hotspots. Facebook / Safe Communities Portugal

“We will continue to have constant wind all day long. It’s a problem we have to monitor,” he said.

He also confirmed that the fire may have been started by agricultural work, with the GNR police now investigating.

The most recent update from Civil Protection officials stated that the fire is currently 70% contained.

READ MORE: Spain to spend €13bn on mega airport upgrades – as Ryanair slams ‘rip-off’ fees

The flames have already destroyed at least two homes in Aljezur and damaged others near Lagos, but officials said no further houses are currently at risk.

Nine people have been injured, including six firefighters. Two required hospital treatment: a firefighter suffering nausea and a civilian with a hypertensive or anxiety crisis.

The others were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and minor injuries.

READ MORE: Spain backs ‘creative’ use of frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine – while vowing to reduce gas imports

Residents of Barão de São João, who were evacuated on Sunday night, have since returned to their homes after conditions improved overnight, though the situation remains under close watch as winds strengthen again.

The fire, just 90 kilometres from the Spanish border at Ayamonte, is the largest currently burning in Portugal.

Click here to read more Other News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, is the Digital Editor of the Olive Press and occasional roaming photographer who started out at the Daily Mail.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his NCTJ diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk due to previous experience as a camera operator and filmmaker.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Barcelona to open metro ‘ghost stations’ to the public this autumn – including the 1968 Gaudi stop which never saw a single passenger

Latest from Lead

Go toTop