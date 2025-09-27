2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Begur with garage – € 400,000

This cozy apartment is located in the exclusive area of Sa Tuna (Begur). This duplex offers the perfect balance between tranquility, nature, and proximity to the sea. Just a 5-minute walk to the beach and a 10-minute drive to the center of Begur, it is ideal as a second home or investment. Distributed over two floors and with about 69 m² built (65 m² useful), the apartment has been partially renovated and is in very good condition. On the ground floor, there is a living room with a recently renovated open-plan kitchen, a functional and open space that leads directly to a large 17 m²… See full property details

Apartment

Begur, Girona

2 beds 1 baths

€ 400,000

