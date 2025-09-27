27 Sep, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
27 Sep, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Begur with garage – € 400,000

by
2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Begur with garage - € 400

This cozy apartment is located in the exclusive area of Sa Tuna (Begur). This duplex offers the perfect balance between tranquility, nature, and proximity to the sea. Just a 5-minute walk to the beach and a 10-minute drive to the center of Begur, it is ideal as a second home or investment. Distributed over two floors and with about 69 m² built (65 m² useful), the apartment has been partially renovated and is in very good condition. On the ground floor, there is a living room with a recently renovated open-plan kitchen, a functional and open space that leads directly to a large 17 m²… See full property details

Apartment

Begur, Girona

  2 beds

  1 baths

€ 400,000

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Begur with garage - € 400,000



Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

PRIEST BUSTED WITH ‘PINK COCAINE’: The shocking fall of Spain’s once respected canon

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop