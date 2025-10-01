1 Oct, 2025
1 Oct, 2025 @ 15:00
Want to be on TV? British drama is looking for extras ‘of all nationalities between 20 and 65’ in Benidorm – but hurry up

BENIDORM is about to play host to the cameras once again, with a new British television drama looking for extras as shooting gets underway in the resort city.

The series, titled Death in Benidorm, will air on Channel 5 in the UK and is set to bring a touch of crime drama to Spain’s best-known holiday town.

Producers are looking for men and women aged between 20 and 65 of all nationalities, though they say Spanish and British participants are particularly in demand.

A public casting will take place this Friday, October 3, at the Hotel Meliá Benidorm, running from 10am to 2pm and again from 4pm to 8pm.

Applicants should bring recent photographs of their face and body stored on their phone, as well as ID, bank details and their social security affiliation card, which are required for payment and to register for temporary work during the shoot.

Those selected will be asked to work on individual filming days, with full-day availability required.

The production is expected to attract significant local attention, following in the footsteps of other UK hits set on the Costa Blanca.

