Squatters spark outrage by calling police on three burglars trying to break into ‘their’ home in Malaga town

A GROUP of Malaga area squatters called police to say the property they were occupying illegally was being robbed.

The break-in happened on September 22, but details were only released this week.

The Policia Nacional arrived at the home in Antequera at around 1am with the complaints admitting to officers that they were squatters.

Three people aged 33, 53, and 54, had forced the front door lock and were caught trying to escape by climbing down from a balcony.

The police arrested the trio on a charge of robbery with force

It was bad news for the squatters though as officers discovered the home in an unsanitary state.

The occupants said they had been there for some time.

Both the robbers and unspecified number of squatters were hauled before a Antequera court later that day for a speedy trial.

Details of the outcome have not been disclosed.

