Spain and Portugal’s April power blackout caused by excessive voltage

SPAIN and Portugal’s April 28 electricity blackout was caused by excessive voltage according a report published by the European network of electricity transmission system operators(ENTSO-E).

Their analysis focused on the power systems’ condition on the day of the outage and the sequence of events.

It did not look into what actually triggered the voltage spike.

VOLTAGE HITCH

A final report in early 2026 will investigate the causes and steps taken to control voltage in the electrical grid.

Damian Cortinas, chair of ENTSO-E’s board, said nothing in its findings had indicated a cyber-attack was involved.

He also said neither Spain’s increasing reliance on renewable energy nor the country’s limited power interconnections with other countries had played a role.

The report said that the reasons for some initial power generation losses were still unknown and that some power plant operators in Spain said they lacked this data or did not supply it.

Companies who did not cooperate said they were legally obliged to maintain confidentiality.

“Collecting complete, high-quality data proved very challenging for this investigation,” ENTSO-E commented.

Spain’s grid operator, Red Electrica, reached a similar conclusion in June- pinning the blackout on some power plants’ failure to help maintain appropriate voltage.

Utility firms on the other hand pointed the finger at Red and its poor planning.

The ENTSO-E experts will also ‘consider the incident in a broader context’ for their 2026 study- examining the Iberian electricity system in the days before the blackout,

