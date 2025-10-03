VALENCIA is set to party like never before as it prepares to celebrate 9th October, the Day of the Valencian Community, with a week of music, fireworks and parades

The fun kicks off on Saturday, October 4, and runs through to Thursday, packing history, culture and pure spectacle into every day.

Saturday – Kids take the lead



The celebrations launch with the Children’s Moros y Cristianos parade at 17:00, snaking from Plaza del Tossal to Plaza dels Furs. Later, the Ambaixada de la Conquesta lights up the Torres de Serranos at 20:00 with theatre, music and medieval flair.

Sunday 5 – Thunder, trumpets and tunes



The city honours the 100th anniversary of the Valencian Anthem in Plaza de la Mare de Deu with 800 performers. At 11:40, muskets roar in the traditional arcabucería through the city centre, followed by a Banda Sinfonica concert at the Palau de les Arts at 19:00.

Wednesday 8 – Pre-party with folk and fireworks



The Reial Senyera goes on display at City Hall, while folk music and dance take over Plaza del Ayuntamiento from 19:30. Around 21:00, 300 couples join a dansa, a traditional circle dance. The night ends with 200 drones and 819kg of fireworks from Montolivet bridge at 23:59, lighting up the Valencian sky.

Thursday 9 – The big day



At 12:00, the Civic Procession parades the Reial Senyera through the city to the Cathedral for a tedeum and floral tribute to Jaume I. In the afternoon, the XXI Moros y Cristianos parade kicks off at 17:00, featuring towns hit by the 2024 floods in a show of solidarity. The grand finale comes with a mascletà of 186kg of gunpowder by Pirotecnia Tamarit and a concert by the Orquestra de València at 19:00.

From parades and concerts to fireworks and drone displays, Valencia transforms into a week-long carnival of history, culture and pure spectacle – making the 9th October one of Europe’s most vibrant regional festivals.

Click here to read more Valencia News from The Olive Press.