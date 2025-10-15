Tommy Robinson is a refugee: Activist tells UK judge he formally lives in Spain during court hearing over refusal to let police search his phone

TOMMY Robinson has told a UK court that he formally resides in Spain – although his exact address will remain confidential.

The revelation confirms long-held suspicions that the far-right activist has used the country as a bolthole from problems in the UK, such as legal proceedings and concerns over his personal safety.

According to Ezra Levant, the Canadian publisher of the far-right media website Rebel News and a long-time supporter, Robinson is currently living in Spain ‘for safety’.

The claim was echoed in court by prosecutor Jo Morris.

The admission is likely to prompt questions over how and why Spanish authorities have permitted his continued residence, given his string of criminal convictions and notoriety in the UK.

Williamson: reading out Tommy's very frequent trips back and forth to Spain (where he lives now, for safety).

In exercising this extraordinary power did you think it might be relevant that he goes to Spain?

Robinson – whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon – made the claim during his latest court appearance on Monday, where he is on trial for allegedly refusing to comply with a request made by counter-terrorism police as he tried to leave Britain for Spain last year.

According to prosecutors at Westminster magistrates’ court, the former leader of the English Defence League (EDL) arrived alone at the Channel tunnel on 28 July 2024 in a silver Bentley owned by an unnamed friend.

Robinson, 42, was on his way to the popular Spanish resort of Benidorm and was carrying more than £13,000 in cash when police became suspicious of his ‘vague replies’ to questions.

Officers requested access to his iPhone under schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act, which allows for the stopping of anyone passing through a UK port to ‘determine whether they may be involved or concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism’ – but Robinson refused to hand over his PIN number, and was said to have replied: “Not a chance, bruv…You look like c***s so you ain’t having it”.

He told police at the tunnel and in a later interview that the phone contained sensitive information about ‘vulnerable girls’ whom he had spoken to while carrying out journalistic reporting on grooming gangs.

Tommy Robinson could be jailed for up to 3 months if found guilty. Credit: Cordon Press

“Although his membership of the EDL has come to an end, his views have not gone away,” the court was told by prosecutors.

“He is known for having those views and therefore it is a reasonable suspicion to think that on his telephone there may be information relevant to acts of terrorism.”

Robinson’s barrister, Alisdair Williamson KC, claimed the officers’ intervention was ‘discriminatory’ because it was based to a ‘significant degree on a protected characteristic’.

Robinson denies failing to comply with counter-terrorism powers.

Judgement in the trial has been delayed until 4 November following closing arguments.

If found guilty, Robinson could be jailed for up to three months and receive a £2,500 fine.

Before the hearing began on Monday, Robinson said on X that the social media platform’s owner, Elon Musk, had stepped in to cover all his legal costs.

Robinson, who holds an Irish passport, has a documented history of ‘hiding’ in Spain and Portugal, particularly the Costa Blanca and Costa del Sol, often using luxury properties as hideouts and production bases for his extremist content.

The 42-year-old far-right activist has a history of threatening Olive Press reporters.

He spent part of the summer of 2023 in L’Albir, just north of Benidorm, staying in a luxury €1.5 million villa reportedly owned by British fashion tycoon Philip Day.

The Olive Press revealed that Robinson used the property to film far-right podcasts, sometimes alongside notorious figures such as Gavin McInnes, founder of the Proud Boys.

In response to our investigation, Robinson posted a threatening video claiming to have obtained personal details about Olive Press reporters.

Speaking while walking through the Alicante hills, he said: “See if you like it when I come and knock on your mum’s door.”

The Guardia Civil was alerted over the threats. Robinson later claimed his children had been targeted by anti-fascist groups and said he would be forced to relocate – again.

Robinson also has a history of staying in the Canary Islands.

He spent Christmas 2023 in Tenerife with German far-right activist Lutz Bachmann, who had been banned from entering the UK.

And earlier this year, the Olive Press exclusively revealed that Robinson had fled to Tenerife after being filmed near an unconscious man at London’s St Pancras train station – although assault allegations were later dropped

Robinson has also previously lived in Marbella, uploading videos from the exclusive Manolo Santana Racquets Club in the Istan hills, and in May last year he was seen at the Quinta do Lago resort in the Algarve on a three-week family holiday.

