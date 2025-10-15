A CHILD walked half a kilometre through Malaga’s countryside alone to get help from neighbours after her parents died.

The six-year-old girl made the journey to her neighbours house from her family home in the rural outskirts of Coin where a baffling mystery appears to have unfolded.

With her house keys in hand, she told her neighbours, who in turn called the emergency services.

Coin Policia Local patrols and the Guardia Civil arrived at the scene just after 5pm on Sunday.

They interviewed the neighbours before following the child to her home where they could verify from the window that there was at least one body inside.

The two bodies were found on either side of the house – which had one bedroom and a small living area that contained the toilet.

The girl’s father, a 48-year-old Spanish man, was on one side of the home and on the other was her mother, a 40-year-old Spanish woman.

Also in the house were four dogs, some of which were potentially dangerous, and numerous cats.

Authorities believe that the couple had already been dead for hours.

A minor head injury was found on the man’s body but it is believed that this one hit would not explain the death.

The pair also showed no external signs of violence – nor was evidence of narcotic use or psychotropic drugs found in the home.

Authorities are now waiting for the results of the toxicology tests to determine whether any type of substance that could have caused the deaths was ingested – it could take up to a month for these results to be received.

Details regarding drug use, and violence, will be clarified in the final autopsy report.

The woman had two children, one being the 6-year-old who found her body and the other being a minor from a previous relationship who was about to turn 18.

Currently, the police and judicial investigation has not reached a conclusion regarding the cause of death. There is, however, no indication that an attack by someone other than the couple was perpetrated.

