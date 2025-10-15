Travel podcast includes Spanish city in its top five most overrated in the world for one very notorious problem

BRITISH influencer Craig Morton has used his ‘Behind the Screens’ podcast to name Barcelona as one of the world’s worst holiday destinations due to pickpockets.

The Catalan capital is one of the planet’s most visited cities with over 15 million people going to it last year.

‘Behind the Screens’ covers many topics with top five lists including favourite celebrities, most popular television shows, and the best football podcasts.

A recent podcast featured a discussion on the most overrated holiday destinations with Barcelona coming fifth on the list.

Morton gave it that ranking because ‘there is a lot of theft’.

“It is one of the great places for pickpockets… it’s not that good,” he added.

Asked by one of his colleagues for his reasoning, he confirmed that he had been robbed there during a visit.

Venice came top of the list and was described as ‘expensive and not the real Italian experience’, with Florence recommended as a better option.

Bali came second and was classified as ‘nothing special’ followed by ‘expensive’ New York.

Dubai was placed fourth with the comment that it is just ‘buildings in the desert’.

London, Marrakech, and Paris also got blasted with the French capital residents described as ‘rude’ and a pint ‘costing €10’.

