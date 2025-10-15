A WALK turned into a chilling discovery for an expat who spotted a suspiciously shaped construction bag whilst strolling through the Casasola reservoir in Almogia (Malaga).

The citizen immediately alerted local authorities after spotting the sack on the shore from an above bridge.

The point below the viaduct is hard to access, leading to the belief that the body was tossed from the bridge into the water.

The call to emergency services came at 11.30am on Tuesday and resulted in officials from Malaga and Almogia Policia Local descending to the water’s edge to confirm that the bag contained a human corpse.

Wrapped in plastic, the body had a ‘waxy’ appearance which is the result of it being in a state of saponification – a natural process that preserves the dead for years by transforming the body’s fatty tissues into adipocere.

The local officials immediately alerted the Guardia Civil of the discovery and the task of retrieving the body then fell onto the Real Cuerpo de Bomberos de Malaga.

These firefighters performed a delicate operation in which they recovered the corpse without removing it from the sack – they did so to avoid destroying any of the human remains and prevent the contamination of vital evidence.

The body, which is believed to be male, has been sent to Malaga’s Instituto of Medicina Legal (IML) where an autopsy is being conducted.

Whilst the cause of death has not yet been declared, early indications suggest foul play and violence.

The body was likely revealed because of falling water levels beneath the A-7075 bridge which links Puerto de la Torre and Antequera, though this remains unconfirmed.

Investigations are ongoing as authorities seek to determine how long the body has lay hidden at the reservoir’s edge.

