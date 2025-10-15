Man goes on knife rampage in Marbella, stabbing one and then fleeing into a nearby church

A MAN brandishing two knives barricaded himself inside a Marbella church on Tuesday after stabbing another man in the abdomen.

The Policia Nacional tasered the 59-year-old aggressor inside the Divina Pastora church on Avenida Europa.

He had used a large knife to stab his victim, 60, on Calle Serenata at around 3.30pm

READ MORE:

CHURCH INTERIOR

The shirtless man then took refuge 300 metres away in the church- of which he is a regular member of the congregation.

The parish priest tried to calm him down but at one point it is believed he tried to stab himself in the stomach.

Police officers then arrived to subdue and arrest him.

The cleric told the Diario Sur newspaper that the man had no record of violence, but some residents claimed to have spotted him walking in the street a few days earlier- clutching a knife.

The detainee suffered no major injuries and was taken to a police station to be interviewed.

Click here to read more Marbella News from The Olive Press.