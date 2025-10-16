16 Oct, 2025
16 Oct, 2025 @ 11:10
Shade with soul: Toldos Guardamar is the Alicante-based company transforming outdoor spaces in just 24 hours

IN a region blessed with more than 300 days of sunshine each year, finding the perfect balance between light and shade is not a luxury – it’s a necessity.

And no one understands this better than Toldos Guardamar.

Headquartered in San Fulgencio, this trusted local company operates throughout the entire province of Alicante, part of Murcia, and even offers international exports to deliver and install products directly at clients’ homes in their countries of origin.

For homeowners and businesses across the Costa Blanca and beyond, it has become a go-to name for reliable, stylish and high-quality shading solutions.

What truly sets Toldos Guardamar apart is not only the superior quality of its awnings and pergolas, but also its remarkable speed. In an industry where waiting weeks is the norm, they offer installation within 24 hours for most products – an extraordinary level of efficiency, paired with exceptional attention to detail.

This speed is made possible by a highly skilled technical team and a streamlined, in-house production process that covers everything: from custom design and manufacturing to professional installation and after-sales service. Yet beyond their technical excellence lies something even more valuable: the human quality of the team. Warm, approachable and committed, the people behind Toldos Guardamar don’t just install shade – they build trust.

Clients can visit the spacious showroom in San Fulgencio or book a free technical consultation, where experienced advisors carefully study each project. The company’s philosophy is built on listening, tailoring each solution and creating shaded spaces that bring comfort, beauty and long-term value to every home or business.

Their motto, ´´La sombra perfecta – The Perfect Shade – is not just a slogan. It’s a statement of values. A commitment to innovation, speed and excellence that has positioned Toldos Guardamar as a leading brand – locally, regionally and internationally.

+34 966 726 258
info@toldosguardamar.com

www.toldosguardamar.com 

C/ Isla de Ibiza 12 . Pol. Ind. Los Mora – 03177 – San Fulgencio – Alicante 

