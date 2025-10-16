16 Oct, 2025
16 Oct, 2025 @ 11:19
Listen up!: Futura Hearing marks 25 years of care on the Costa del Sol

FOR 25 years, Futura Hearing has been helping people across the Costa del Sol look after their hearing. Established in 2000, the family-run business now has several branches, each managed by different members of the same family.

Carla runs one of the shops with her husband Fernando, while her daughter manages another branch and her brother-in-law oversees the third.

The centre offers free consultations and hearing tests, repairs for all makes of hearing aids, and custom-made plugs for swimming, music, or sleeping. Many clients first come in after relatives notice the TV volume creeping up or conversations being missed. Staff encourage people to drop in for advice, whether or not they are looking to buy.

Futura is also known for its transparent pricing. Hearing aids come with a five-year guarantee and unlimited servicing, which helps keep care affordable, especially for pensioners.

What sets the company apart is its personal touch. As Carla put it: “We treat everybody as if they’re special – you come in and you’re somebody.”

This philosophy has helped build a loyal base, with many customers recommending Futura to friends and family.

Reflecting on the milestone, Carla described the journey as one of pride and satisfaction, noting that the business has weathered challenges and, most importantly, made a difference to people’s lives.

After a quarter of a century, Futura Hearing remains proof that small, family businesses built on trust and care can thrive.

Benalmádena – +34 952 574 075 C/Flores 3, Arroyo de la Miel 

Fuengirola – 952 472 783 Av. Conde San Isidro 1 

WhatsApp: +34 605 986 880 

www.futurahearing.com 

