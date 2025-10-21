2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Villamartin with pool garage – € 199,950

Luxury 2-bedroom apartment with breathtaking pool & garden views – prime location near Villamartin Golf Discover the best of modern Mediterranean living with this stunning 2-bedroom apartment, ideally situated in a secure, gated community just minutes from the prestigious Villamartin Golf Course and the lively Villamartin Plaza—offering fine dining, shopping, and entertainment right on your doorstep. This beautifully presented property boasts: Panoramic views over landscaped gardens and a sparkling communal pool. A large south-facing terrace, perfect for sunbathing, al fresco dining,… See full property details

Apartment

Villamartin, Alicante

2 beds 1 baths

€ 199,950

Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.