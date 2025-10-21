21 Oct, 2025
21 Oct, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Villamartin with pool garage – € 199,950

by
2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Villamartin with pool garage - € 199

Luxury 2-bedroom apartment with breathtaking pool & garden views – prime location near Villamartin Golf Discover the best of modern Mediterranean living with this stunning 2-bedroom apartment, ideally situated in a secure, gated community just minutes from the prestigious Villamartin Golf Course and the lively Villamartin Plaza—offering fine dining, shopping, and entertainment right on your doorstep. This beautifully presented property boasts: Panoramic views over landscaped gardens and a sparkling communal pool. A large south-facing terrace, perfect for sunbathing, al fresco dining,… See full property details

Apartment

Villamartin, Alicante

  2 beds

  1 baths

€ 199,950

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Villamartin with pool garage - € 199,950



thinkSPAIN

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

