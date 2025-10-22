Mummified corpse buried under river mud could be victim of October 29 Valencia flood disaster

A MUMMIFIED male body discovered by workers removing debris from a river could be victim of the October 29 Valencia flood disaster.

The corpse was found by staff from the Agrarian Transformation Company(TRAGSA) on Tuesday in the Turia river as it passed through Manises- an area hit by last year’s floods.

Guardia Civil officers and a forensic doctor attended the scene with the body removed under the auspices of the Quart de Poblet court.

THREE PEOPLE STILL MISSING- JOSE JAVIER VICENT(LEFT)

It had been buried under mud and river debris.

Funeral home workers transferred the body to the Institute of Legal Medicine of Valencia which is carrying out an autopsy as well as determining its identity.

One theory is that it could be Jose Javier Vicent, 56, who on the afternoon of October 29 was with his daughter Susana, 30, in a country house in Pedralba when they were surprised by the flood water.

Susana’s body was found two days later some 70 kilometres away on a beach in Sueca.

229 people died as a result of the October floods, with two others still missing.

They are Elizabeth Gil, 37, and mother of two children, who was last seen alive when the flood impacted on the car driven by her mother whose body was found in Cheste.

Francisco Ruiz, 64, who disappeared in Montserrat after putting his two grandchildren, aged 5 and 10, to safety on the roof of his car.

An Catarroja judge investigating the response to the flood disaster is also waiting on four forensic reports which may increase the death toll further.

