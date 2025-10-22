22 Oct, 2025
22 Oct, 2025 @ 11:30
1 min read

Electric car owners can recharge their vehicles for FREE in Marbella at these locations – here’s where and how

ELECTRIC car owners in Marbella can recharge their vehicles for free this week at three public charging points across the city.

The scheme, launched by Marbella Town Hall in partnership with parking operator Telpark, runs until Sunday, October 26, and aims to encourage drivers to try out electric mobility.

Free chargers have been installed at three key sites: the municipal market car park, Centro Marbella car park near Avenida Ricardo Soriano, and Las Terrazas beside the seafront.

Together, they offer a total of 12 semi-fast chargers of up to 22 kilowatts and six fast chargers of up to 120 kilowatts, capable of topping up most cars in minutes.

Drivers can access the service via the Telpark mobile app, which also shows real-time availability and charging speed at each location.

The app is already familiar to many residents as it is used for parking payments around the city.

A spokesperson for Marbella’s Traffic and Transport Department said the goal was to ‘let anyone with an electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle take advantage of this week to try the service and see that Marbella is ready for sustainable mobility.’

According to Spain’s national traffic authority, the Dirección General de Tráfico (DGT), the number of electric cars registered on the Costa del Sol has grown by more than 40% in the past year, with Marbella among the municipalities with the highest concentration of public and private charging points.

The Town Hall’s partnership with Telpark is part of a broader plan to modernise the city’s infrastructure, including the gradual introduction of low-emission municipal vehicles and new digitalised parking systems.

