Spain’s best seaside destination is set to implement new beach regulations to create quieter and more environmentally friendly spaces.

San Sebastian – the city that led Which?’s 2024 leaderboard for best coastal spot in Spain – has announced a series of rules which will ensure its beaches remain a symbol of Basque coastal beauty.

The most significant change bans smoking on all of the town’s beaches to prevent ‘contaminating the sand’ with cigarette butts.

In Gipuzkoa, where San Sebastian is located, cigarette butts represent between 30 and 50% of the waste on beaches, according to a study by the Spanish research foundation AZTI.

Beyond being unsightly, discarded cigarette butts pose a serious environmental threat – each one can contaminate between 500 and 1,000 litres of seawater, releasing toxic chemicals which harm sea life.

In addition to environmental concerns, the town wants to tackle the frequent noise complaints that it receives due to loud music on the beach.

To ensure a calm and peaceful beach atmosphere, the City Council will regulate, and potentially even ban, the use of loudspeakers and music players from its beaches.

Officials emphasise that this change will guarantee ‘peace of mind’ to all beachgoers.

Local dog owners will also experience changes as their pets will be allowed on beaches during the summer months for the first time – between 9pm and 12am, before municipal cleaning begins, dogs will be able to run free on San Sebastian’s shores.

Previous rules state that dogs can only access beaches between September and May.

The change will allow pets, and their owners, to enjoy the sand all year round whilst ensuring that locals and tourists have access to a safe and calm daytime beach environment.

To ensure that the above regulations reflect community interests, San Sebastian’s City Council has launched a public consultation process which invites locals and stakeholders to share their opinions and offer feedback on the proposed changes.

The rules are expected to be fully implemented by June 2026, just in time for the summer season.

