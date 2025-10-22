22 Oct, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
22 Oct, 2025 @ 10:10
·
1 min read

Tragedy on the Costa del Sol: German pensioner shoots himself in the head as eviction team gathers outside his home

by
Man suffers brain damage after brutal assault by 'up to 20 mad men' outside Alicante nightclub

A RETIRED German police officer in his eighties has died after shooting himself in the head moments before bailiffs arrived to evict him from his flat in Torremolinos.

The shocking incident unfolded just before midday on Tuesday, October 21, when a team arrived at the man’s first-floor apartment on Calle Murillo Bracho, near the Pablo Ruiz Picasso cultural centre.

The eviction party included representatives of the court, a locksmith, and Policia Local officers, tasked with enforcing a repossession order after the property had been auctioned to pay off an outstanding mortgage debt.

READ MORE: Police and neighbours in dramatic ‘race against gravity’ to save life of man dangling by his ankles on the Costa del Sol 

As they prepared to enter, the pensioner, who had lived in the home for nearly forty years, turned the gun on himself and pulled the trigger.

Officers broke in to find him still breathing, but critically injured. Paramedics rushed him to Malaga’s Regional Hospital, where he died soon after arrival.

Neighbours said the man had been struggling for some time with mortgage arrears and had recently lost his wife.

READ MORE: Between Gibraltar and the Costa del Sol, Alcaidesa’s five star hotels and award-winning golf course make it more attractive than ever  

“He’d lived here for decades,” one resident told reporters. “It’s heartbreaking — he didn’t deserve to go like this.”

Police confirmed that the fatal shooting coincided exactly with the scheduled eviction, and that no one else was injured. The man leaves behind three adult children.

The case has reopened debate over Spain’s growing number of forced evictions — and the devastating human toll they continue to exact on vulnerable homeowners.

Click here to read more Costa Del Sol News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, is the Digital Editor of the Olive Press and occasional roaming photographer who started out at the Daily Mail.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his NCTJ diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk due to previous experience as a camera operator and filmmaker.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Spain’s La Liga U-turns on decision to host match in the US after fans and players launch protests

Previous Story

Spain’s La Liga U-turns on decision to host match in the US after fans and players launch protests

Latest from Costa del Sol

Related Articles

Go toTop