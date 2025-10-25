25 Oct, 2025
25 Oct, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

5 bedroom Villa for sale in Moraleda de Zafayona with pool – € 249,000

Fantastic property with pool, garden and 5 bedrooms in Moraleda de Zafayona – Granada Located in the peaceful town of Moraleda de Zafayona, in the province of Granada and just 90 km from the beaches of Málaga and its international airport, this stunning property offers the perfect blend of comfort, space, and natural surroundings. Set on a completely fenced, flat plot of 2,500 m², the house is surrounded by a beautifully maintained garden with palm trees and mature plants, creating a serene and private oasis. Outside, you will find a wonderful private swimming pool, a barbecue area, and a… See full property details

Villa

Moraleda de Zafayona, Granada

  5 beds

  2 baths

€ 249,000

A National Hero: This week in 2006, Fernando Alonso won his second consecutive Formula One World Championship. MICHAEL COY ponders the importance of professional sport in our lives.

