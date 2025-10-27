Large vulture flies into Costa Blanca home to chill out on living room sofa

A LARGE griffon vulture flew into a Torrevieja home last Thursday at around 9.30pm and made itself comfortable on top of a sofa.

The homeowner found the bird calmly enjoying life in her living room, after entering through an open window.

Once she got over her surprise, the owner phoned police who arrived with animal control experts.

BIG WINGSPAN

The vulture gave them no trouble at all and spent the night at the municipal animal shelter.

On Saturday, it was transferred to the Santa Faz Wildlife Animal Recovery Centre in Alicante.

Specialists have been ensuring that it has been unharmed by its unusual journey before making plans to release it into its natural habitat.

The griffon vulture is classified as a protected species.

At this time of the year, it is not a surprise to see it pop up in unusual locations due to changing winds and migratory movements.

It’s believed the bird just wanted a rest after a long tiring journey with the sofa perfectly suiting its requirements!

