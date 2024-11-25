25 Nov, 2024
25 Nov, 2024 @ 16:17
Watch: Moment vulture descends on tourists in Spain’s Mijas before being rescued by police

THIS is the moment a vulture caused a scene in Mijas Pueblo at the weekend.

The bird of prey was filmed perched on the awning of a clothes shop in front of shocked tourists.

It then opened up its wings and flew down to the ground as people recorded the animal on their phones.

At one point the bird begins heading towards the man who is filming it on his mobile as he is heard saying: “I’m going, im going!”

The footage was shared on the community Instagram page Fuengirolasequeja.

The griffon vulture was eventually rescued by the Policia Local de Mijas.

They were helped by specialised personnel from the Centre for the Recovery of Endangered Species.

The bird was transferred away from the town to be reintroduced to its natural habitat, reports Area Costa del Sol.

Laurence Dollimore

