Oops! I clicked a dodgy link… Now what?: AnyTech’s simple, step-by-step guide to staying safe online – without losing your mind

ONE click. One flicker of curiosity. And suddenly, you’ve ‘won’ a free cruise you never entered, been promised eternal youth in a jar, or received an ‘urgent’ message from your bank (or one you don’t even bank with).

Your heart does a little drum solo. Your palms get sweaty. You picture hackers gleefully emptying your bank account before you’ve even dunked your first biscuit.

Take a deep breath

Step away from the panic button. You are not doomed, and you are certainly not alone.

Here’s the good news: clicking on a dodgy link isn’t instant cyber-apocalypse: The real trouble starts if you download something nasty or hand over personal details.

If all you did was click and nothing downloaded, odds are you can relax.

Still, it’s smart to take a few sensible steps – think of it as digital first aid.

Step One: Shut the Door



Close that suspicious tab faster than you’d slam the door on a pushy salesman. Out of sight, out of malware.

Step Two: Wash Your Hands (Digitally Speaking)



Run a scan with your antivirus or security software. It’s the online equivalent of washing your hands after touching something sticky on the Tube. Quick, simple, effective.

Step Three: Change the Locks



If you typed in any personal info – passwords, emails, card details – change those passwords immediately. And this time, make them strong. ‘123456’ and ‘password’ don’t count, folks (yes, we’re looking at you).

Step Four: Cultivate a Healthy Scepticism



Phishing scams are sneaky little tricksters. They’ll pose as banks, delivery services, even Aunt Mabel demanding you wire her money. Remember: real companies don’t shout, don’t rush, and definitely don’t hand out free cruises. (If only.)

Bonus Life Hack: Ask Before You Click



When in doubt, check with a friend, family member, or – better yet – a tech support team. A two-second sanity check can save you a two-week headache.

And if you’d rather not play digital detective every time you open your inbox, there’s an easier way.

So, let’s recap: Clicking a shady link doesn’t mean the sky is falling.

If you act quickly, stay calm, and keep your wits about you, you’ll be just fine.

Think of it as surviving a minor scare on the digital high street: lesson learned, pockets intact.

And if you’d prefer never to panic over phantom cruises or miracle creams again, why not let the pros handle it?

