Save a Life: Join the team on November 28 to support the installation of more defibrillators in Mijas Costa

THE next big Save A Life (SAL) fundraiser is just around the corner.

On November 28, the team will gather at La Sierra Restaurant at Cerrado de Aguila Golf Resort for a charity event aimed at raising money for another life-saving defibrillator.

Funds raised will go towards placing more defibrillators in Calahonda and surrounding areas, ensuring that the community is better prepared in case of cardiac emergencies.

The event promises an evening of good food and entertainment, featuring a welcome drink, followed by a three-course meal with unlimited draught beer, wine, and soft drinks during the meal service. Tickets are priced at €45, with €5 from each ticket going directly to SAL. Guests will also enjoy live performances by Ben James, formerly of Jersey Boys, and local favourite Ricky Lavazza. To book your place, contact Gerry or Jenny on 664 150 582.

This event follows a hugely successful fundraising campaign where SAL raised €4,767.56 in under two months, enough to install two defibrillators in the region. The first was recently placed outside Pals Bar in El Zoco, Calahonda, and the second was installed by El Oceano Beach Hotel and Restaurant.

The campaign has now identified three more locations for future installations, and with funding already secured for two, the team is hopeful that La Sierra will support the third one. The upcoming event is expected to be a big step towards their goal of saving even more lives.

The Save A Life campaign was born from the personal experience of Gerry Hannam, who suffered a cardiac arrest while in London and was saved by a quick-thinking bystander using an Automated External Defibrillator (AED).

This life-changing event inspired Gerry and his wife Jenny to start SAL, with the aim of increasing access to defibrillators throughout the region.

Since then, the Hannams have rallied their entire family to join the cause, including their five grandchildren, who craft bracelets to sell at fundraising events.

Their children have been instrumental in promoting and developing the activities of SAL, helping to bring the community together around this vital cause.

SAL has found great support in the Summerell family, the founders of Mediterranean Homes’ ‘Touch of Kindness’ campaign.

The Summerells have been donating defibrillators to local schools and facilities in Coin before turning their attention to the coast, and recently donated €500 to SAL to support their mission. Kelly Summerell expressed her admiration for the Hannams, saying: “Gerry and his family are doing an amazing job in making people aware of how important it is to have defibrillators within the community.”

With the La Sierra Restaurant fundraiser coming up in November, SAL’s team is pushing forward with plans to install more defibrillators across Calahonda and beyond. The next major fundraiser is scheduled for February, aimed at placing another defibrillator higher up in Calahonda, and eventually the campaign plans to work along the coast to extend their reach even further.

To stay updated on upcoming events and get involved, visit Save A Life’s Facebook page for more information.

