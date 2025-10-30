IN PICS: Spain’s most expensive house for sale is priced at €29.5m with an indoor swimming pool, cinema, and its own vineyard

THE most expensive property listing in Spain has been revealed as a €29.5 million house on Mallorca.

The rural home is in Puigpunyent and real estate portal Pisos.com says its on a plot of 130,000 m2.

The building itself covers 1,500 m2 across three floors with nine bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

OUTDOOR POOL(Pisos image)

The property is presented as ‘the embodiment of elegance and refinement in the Tramuntana region’.

Pisos says that ‘each room is carefully designed to capture the picturesque scenery and majestic mountain views’.

“Bathed in natural light thanks to its south-west orientation, the residence creates an atmosphere of warmth and serenity,” it continued.

On entering the ground floor there is an entrance, which leads to a courtyard in the centre covered with vines which has been transformed into an ‘elegant’ chill-out area.

BIG LIVING ROOM(Pisos image)

The floor also has a home cinema, an office and a spa area complete with an indoor pool, sauna, ice bath, jacuzzi, indoor and outdoor shower and toilet.

The first floor encompasses the master bedroom with two en-suite bathrooms and a large dressing room.

There are six other bedrooms, each with its own en-suite bathroom.

An office is also on the floor which can be converted into another additional bedroom, and is completed by a spacious living room, which features an open fireplace.

On the lowest level, with direct access to the garden and several terraces, there’s an open kitchen with an adjacent living and dining area.

A private staircase gives direct access to the wing of the master bedroom.

ONE OF THE BEDROOMS(Pisos image)

The Pisos advert also refers to the property’s own ‘vegetable garden, olive grove and vineyard’.

The owner will be able to ‘enjoy the experience of harvesting fresh products and making his own Sauvignon Blanc wine, olive oil and honey’.

In addition, there are several fruit trees, a lavender field and a Mediterranean garden- perfect for relaxing walks.

But there’s still more- including a pool area with a heated and covered swimming pool, several terraces, including a sunbathing terrace with a fire pit, and a tennis/football court.

Other features include a separate guest house with bedroom, kitchen, and living room, as well as another separate building that houses a modern and professional gym.

There’s also a heliport for the owner to take advantage of.

Pisos ends by saying: “It is like a radiant jewel, standing out for its exceptional quality, breathtaking views and direct access to the picturesque village of Puigpunyent with several excellent restaurants and a 5-star hotel, including a 2,000 m2 spa.”

