31 Oct, 2025
31 Oct, 2025 @ 13:27
One soldier dead after grenade explodes at Spanish Legion base in Andalucia

ONE soldier has died and another has been seriously injured after a grenade was reportedly set off at a military base in Andalucia.

Emergency services were called to a field adjacent to Alvarez de Sotomayor military base in Viator, Almeria at 11am this morning following reports of an explosion.

The entrance to Alvaraz de Sotomayor military base. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Guardia Civil, firefighters and a medical helicopter unit were all dispatched to the scene, which is home to the Spanish Legion.

There is one confirmed fatality, with another member of the military seriously injured.

An investigation is ongoing.

Ben Pawlowski

Ben Pawlowski

Ben joined the Olive Press in January 2024 after a four-month stint teaching English in Paraguay. He loves the adrenaline rush of a breaking news story and the tireless work required to uncover an eye-opening exclusive. He is currently based in Barcelona from where he covers the city, the wider Catalunya region, and the north of Spain. Send tips to ben@theolivepress.es

