Amazing security breach as bogus police officer regularly visited military barracks to ‘recruit’ soldiers for fake spy jobs in Spain

A BOGUS Policia Nacional officer has been arrested in Madrid after trying to recruit soldiers to work for Spain’s intelligence service.

The genuine Policia Nacional caught up with the fantasist who had a long record of impersonating public officials to purely ‘feed his ego’

The fake copper managed to hold interviews with potential recruits who even sent him their career records.

Branding himself as a sub-inspector, he even went to a military barracks in Madrid and had fake ID cards and a bogus weapon.

His visits became so frequent, that he became trusted by the military who named him ‘the recruiter’ due to his work in choosing candidates to become spooks for Spain’s intelligence service.

In August, he returned to the barracks in his police officer guise but a security guard got suspicious about his identification papers and denied him entry.

An investigation uncovered an incredible history of regular access- easily breaching security protocols.

He established personal relationships with several workers, gaining their trust and boasting of what he did for the intelligence service.

The man created back-stories of trips to various countries and taking part in crucial operations.

He also name-dropped various high-profile contacts.

The fake recruiter usually carried a gun that looked genuine and on one occasion he even offered it to one of the soldiers.

He was detained on September 25 for crimes of impersonating an officer, forging of documents and illegal possession of weapons.

His behaviour had no political motive and he posed not danger, according to investigators.

They said he just wanted to make friends and to boost his self-esteem.

