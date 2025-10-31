Spanish football fan who racially abused Barcelona and England star Marcus Rashford faces €4,000 fine

A SPANISH football fan who allegedly directed racist abuse towards Barcelona and England forward Marcus Rashford could be handed a fine of up to €4,000, Spain’s anti-violence commission has said.

The incident in question is alleged to have taken place on September 25 during a match between the La Liga champions and Real Oviedo.

TV microphones at the Estadio Carlos Tartiere in Asturias reportedly picked up a racial slur – equivalent to the N-word in English – being hurled at the 28-year-old, who is on loan at the Camp Nou from boyhood club Manchester United, while he took a corner.

Footage of the incident was shared on social media.

According to Cadena SER, Spain’s anti-violence committee has recommended a fine of €4,000 – although the fate of the Real Oviedo supporter will lie in the hands of the Disciplinary Committee, who will meet to agree on the punishment handed out.

A statement said: “La Liga detected the images on social media and filed a complaint with the Policia Nacional.

“Subsequently, analysis of footage from the stadium’s Organizational Control Unit (UCO) cameras allowed for the identification of the alleged perpetrator.

“The processing of this proposal will be contingent upon the final decisions made in the criminal proceedings.”

Rashford has made a positive start to life in the Catalan capital, chalking up five goals and seven assists in just 13 appearances so far.

And the forward, who has been capped 66 times for England, has already expressed his desire to make the move permanent.

“I’m enjoying this football club and I think for anybody who loves football, Barcelona is one of the key clubs in the history of the game. For a player it is an honour,” he told ESPN.

