Army officer from Spain’s famous La Legion unit in Ronda ‘groped female soldier at party’

A SPANISH Legion officer is at the centre of a sex scandal after being accused of sexually assaulting a young female soldier during a wild night out.

The alleged incident, now under investigation by military courts, has sent shockwaves through Spain’s elite La Legión – the legendary fighting force known for its tough image and macho reputation.

The accused – a lieutenant from the Alejandro Farnesio IV unit based in Ronda – is facing claims of abuse of authority and sexual aggression after a 21-year-old legionnaire says he groped her and tried to force her to undress during a private gathering.

According to court papers, the assault took place in the early hours of December 13, 2024, after a group of off-duty soldiers partied into the night and ended up at the lieutenant’s home in La Indiana.

The young woman says that when she told the lieutenant she was cold, he offered her a sweatshirt – but allegedly lured her to his bedroom instead, telling her to strip. When she refused, he persisted, offering the bathroom instead. Again, she refused.

What came next, she says, was blatant sexual assault. The lieutenant allegedly lifted her dress and touched her private parts, despite her repeated refusals. When she stood her ground, he kicked her out of the room.

Shaken, she rejoined her colleagues and left for a nearby nightclub – though she never made it inside. Instead, she ended the night at her ex-partner’s home, where she confided in him about the alleged attack.

The next day, her ex confronted the lieutenant directly. In a shocking phone conversation, now part of the complaint, the officer allegedly said: “If I wanted to f* you, I would. No one needs to know what happened.”

Despite initially accepting an apology, the young soldier later filed a formal complaint, triggering a full military investigation now overseen by the 21st Territorial Military Court of Sevilla and the 24th Court in Malaga.

The military prosecutor has launched criminal proceedings, and the woman has already testified under oath to back her claims.

Legal sources say the case could lead to serious charges of abuse of authority and sexual assault – a rare and damning development within Spain’s military ranks.





