HYDROGEN BOMBSHELL: Spain to build its first-ever offshore green fuel plant in Canary Islands

SPAIN is making waves as it gears up to build its first offshore green hydrogen plant off the coast of Gran Canaria, in a move to slash fossil fuel use and boost energy independence across the Canary Islands.

The project, led by marine boffins at PLOCAN (Oceanic Platform of the Canary Islands), will sit just 1.5km off the island’s northeast coast, harnessing the power of sun, sea and wind to produce clean, green hydrogen.

Backed by €6 million in funding from the Canary Islands government and the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility, the plant will pump out 15,000kg of hydrogen a year – enough to fuel everything from port forklifts to hydrogen-powered ships.

The H2VERDE project includes Spain’s first-ever hydrogen refuelling station at sea, kicking off fuelling port machinery before eventually powering boats and ships

The clean-tech pioneers say the project could slash 200 tonnes of CO? emissions a year, making it a game-changer for the Canaries – a region currently 95% dependent on dirty fossil fuels.

Project boss Alejandro Romero says it’s not just about saving emissions, but it is also a question of energy sovereignty:

“The Canaries spend €18 billion a year importing fossil fuels. Spain spends €90 billion. Green hydrogen is our ticket to freedom.”

Locals are calling it a green gold rush, as the plant is tipped to spark new jobs, innovation and a renewable revolution in Spain’s most paradise-like province.