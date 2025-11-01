4 bedroom Villa for sale in Calonge i Sant Antoni – € 378,000

Magnificent detached house/chalet for sale, set on a 605 m² plot within a private residential complex offering a communal swimming pool, tennis court and children's play area. The property, with its unique design and distinctive tower feature, has 172 m² built, distributed into two completely independent dwellings, each with its own entrance and connected by an internal door, making it the perfect option for families needing extra space or for those who wish to have a separate guest area. Each dwelling includes two spacious double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, a full bathroom, a fully… See full property details

Villa

Calonge i Sant Antoni, Girona

4 beds 2 baths

€ 378,000

