3 Nov, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
3 Nov, 2025 @ 17:19
·
1 min read

Chilling scenes in Puerto Banus as suspected narco boat ‘dumps body in broad daylight and speeds away’

by
Spain’s Puerto Banus is the most expensive port to dock a yacht in Europe, according to new ranking

IN one of the most chilling scenes witnessed in Marbella’s millionaire marina, a suspected narco speed boat pulled up to the mouth of Puerto Banus, hurled a corpse onto the quay and tore off into open sea.

The brazen daylight act left witnesses frozen in disbelief as the vessel, believed to be linked to a drug-smuggling gang, vanished past the breakwater.

Emergency services rushed to the port after several horrified onlookers raised the alarm just after 11am on Monday. 

READ MORE: Fugitive TikTok star’s surprise return to the UK because he ‘glassed man in the throat during Marbella night club brawl’

Video taken by bystanders at the scene. Instagram / msq

Medics fought to revive the victim, but could only certify death at the scene.

The body, described as that of a young man, showed no visible bullet wounds or other obvious signs of violence, according to initial police assessments.

It was then taken to the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Malaga, where a post-mortem will determine how — and when — he died.

Investigators say all lines remain open. Early theories include a narco-related revenge killing, a smuggler left for dead after a dispute, or a grisly warning from one trafficking clan to another.

READ MORE: Ex-Marbella councillor who fled Spain in 2006 over infamous Malaya corruption case is arrested at Madrid airport

For now, neither the victim nor the boat has been identified.

The Guardia Civil has taken charge of the investigation, drawing on its maritime units to search nearby waters and security cameras around the port for any trace of the craft.

Videos from the macabre scene showed shocked residents and visitors in one of Spain’s most exclusive harbours, where luxury yachts and beach clubs stand only metres from the waters now at the centre of a homicide inquiry.

Click here to read more Crime & Law News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, is the Digital Editor of the Olive Press and occasional roaming photographer who started out at the Daily Mail.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his NCTJ diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk due to previous experience as a camera operator and filmmaker.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Seprona’s most shocking case: Woman in Madrid discovered living with over 50 dogs – six of which were dead

Mallorca agent slams Spanish sellers for ‘profiting from foreigners while moaning about them’
Next Story

Nuisance noise beware: Running the washing machine at night or drilling in the early morning CAN be prosecuted under Spanish housing law

Previous Story

Seprona’s most shocking case: Woman in Madrid discovered living with over 50 dogs – six of which were dead

Mallorca agent slams Spanish sellers for ‘profiting from foreigners while moaning about them’
Next Story

Nuisance noise beware: Running the washing machine at night or drilling in the early morning CAN be prosecuted under Spanish housing law

Latest from Crime & Law

Related Articles

Go toTop