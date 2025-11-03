IN one of the most chilling scenes witnessed in Marbella’s millionaire marina, a suspected narco speed boat pulled up to the mouth of Puerto Banus, hurled a corpse onto the quay and tore off into open sea.

The brazen daylight act left witnesses frozen in disbelief as the vessel, believed to be linked to a drug-smuggling gang, vanished past the breakwater.

Emergency services rushed to the port after several horrified onlookers raised the alarm just after 11am on Monday.

Video taken by bystanders at the scene. Instagram / msq

Medics fought to revive the victim, but could only certify death at the scene.

The body, described as that of a young man, showed no visible bullet wounds or other obvious signs of violence, according to initial police assessments.

It was then taken to the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Malaga, where a post-mortem will determine how — and when — he died.

Investigators say all lines remain open. Early theories include a narco-related revenge killing, a smuggler left for dead after a dispute, or a grisly warning from one trafficking clan to another.

For now, neither the victim nor the boat has been identified.

The Guardia Civil has taken charge of the investigation, drawing on its maritime units to search nearby waters and security cameras around the port for any trace of the craft.

Videos from the macabre scene showed shocked residents and visitors in one of Spain’s most exclusive harbours, where luxury yachts and beach clubs stand only metres from the waters now at the centre of a homicide inquiry.

