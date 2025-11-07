1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Sa Coma with pool – € 350,000

Dreaming of living near the sea, surrounded by peace, nature, and all amenities? This property has everything to become your new home or your perfect getaway by the Mediterranean. Prime location in one of the most peaceful and sought-after areas of Sa Coma, just a few minutes' walk from the beach, promenade, restaurants, supermarkets, and all essential services. Key features: 97 m² of well-distributed living space 40 m² private terrace – ideal for sunbathing, barbecues, entertaining friends, or simply relaxing outdoors 1 spacious double bedroom with walk-in closet and en-suite… See full property details

Apartment

Sa Coma, Majorca

1 beds 1 baths

€ 350,000

Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.