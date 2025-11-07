Lorry kills woman on Valencia pedestrian crossing with driver testing positive for drugs

A VALENCIA woman died on a pedestrian crossing on Friday after being mowed down by a DHL lorry.

The driver tested positive for cannabis and cocaine- despite showing no obvious signs of being impaired.

He is being investigated for reckless homicide but has so far not been arrested or charged.

The accident happened at 6.49am at the junction of Calles Valle de la Ballestera and Hernandez Lazaro.

The Peruvian victim, 20, was on the crossing with a green light in her favour when the lorry hit her with its rear wheels- according to a witness.

The light for traffic was at amber and the driver was said not ‘to have seen her’.

Medics at the scene could do nothing to save the woman’s life and her body was taken for an autopsy to be performed at the Institute of Legal Medicine in Valencia.

Police took statements from the driver and the witness as well as reviewing details of the lorry’s tachograph.

