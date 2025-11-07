Tooth decay may soon be history: British scientists hail ‘Holy Grail’ breakthrough gel that can restore enamel

A SHIVER down the spine from a scoop of ice cream could be a thing of the past for many after scientists at a British university developed an ‘exciting’ new gel that could repair and regenerate tooth enamel.

Researchers at the University of Nottingham’s school of pharmacy and department of chemical and environmental engineering say the new protein-based substance could open the door to ‘new possibilities’ for treatment against tooth decay.

The gel works by mimicking key features of the natural proteins that produce enamel in infants – helping to reverse the process of tooth degradation.

The gel creates a thin layer that fills holes and cracks in teeth, functioning as a scaffold that takes calcium and phosphate ions from saliva to promote the controlled growth of a new mineral.

Paul Hatton, a professor of biomaterials science at the school of clinical dentistry in Sheffield and a member of the British Dental Association’s health and science committee, said: “Recreating natural enamel to repair teeth has been something of a ‘Holy Grail’ for dental material scientists for many years, where this paper suggests an exciting breakthrough has been made.”

Findings from the research have been published in Nature Communications, a leading scientific journal.

READ MORE: Dodgy dentist scams customers with ‘double’ loans in Costa Blanca and Murcia areas of Spain

A damaged tooth (left), and after repair with the gel (right). Credit: University of Nottingham

Professor Alvaro Mata, chair in biomedical engineering and biomaterials who led the study, said: “We are very excited because the technology has been designed with the clinician and patient in mind.

“We hope to have a first product out next year [and] this innovation could soon be helping patients worldwide.”

He added that the new gel can be ‘easily and readily applied’ in the same way dentists currently apply fluoride treatments.

Dr Abshar Hasan, a leading author of the study, said: “Dental enamel has a unique structure, which gives enamel its remarkable properties that protect our teeth throughout life against physical, chemical and thermal insults.

“When our material is applied to demineralised or eroded enamel, or exposed dentine, the material promotes the growth of crystals in an integrated and organised manner, recovering the architecture of our natural healthy enamel.”

Enamel degradation is a major contributor to tooth decay and is associated with dental problems affecting almost half of the world’s population.

These issues can lead to infection and tooth loss, and are associated with conditions such as diabetes.

According to the World Health Organisation, about 3.7 billion people suffer from oral diseases.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.