RYANAIR will reject passengers who present printed boarding passes at airports as they go fully digital, the company has announced.

With the aim of speeding up travel and lowering costs, the budget airline is ‘moving to 100% digital boarding passes’ from Wednesday.

This means that every passenger must check in online before arriving at the airport, something which 90% of them were already doing.

Online check in will provide each of Ryanair’s 206 million passengers with a digital boarding pass which is used in the airport and during boarding.

Those who fail to check in online prior to their flight will pay a compulsory airport check-in fee of up to £55, the airline has announced.

However, if passengers have checked in only but are unable to access their digital boarding pass they are able to receive a physical copy at the airport – a service which previously cost £20.

This option could be utilized by those who struggle to use the digital system or in a situation where no internet access is available or a passenger’s smart phone has run out of battery.

Despite this option, some campaign groups have raised concerns about how the change will affect people who do not have internet access – a recent report by communications watchdog Ofcom found 5% of people in the UK do not have internet access at home.

Furthermore, these digital services which require apps or QR codes are challenging for older people, says campaigner from Silver Voices, Dennis Reed.

‘The digital revolution has gone completely bonkers to be honest,’ he said.

Age UK have reiterated this idea and stated that companies, like Ryanair, who are moving towards digital and online processes, have a responsibility to offer an alternative way of booking, checking in and showing tickets.

Ryanair must not ‘forget the 4.3 million older people who do not use a smart phone’, said Caroline Abrahams, Age UK’s charity director.

One frequent 94-year-old Ryanair flier, has found the digital move ‘depressing’ and is worried about adding extra travel time because of a need to navigate an unfamiliar system, particularly in Italy, where she regularly visits her daughter and does not speak the language.

‘I would be very sad to not be able to go and see my daughter, I look forward to it. It’s the highlight of my year,’ she said.

With the exception of Morocco, which still requires a paper boarding pass, the digital move will be made across Ryanair’s entire operation from Wednesday.

The company will continue to have physical check-in desks at airports and those travelling to Morroco will be able to collect boarding passes at the airport.

