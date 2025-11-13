Foreigners bought almost half of Costa Blanca properties sold between July and September

FOREIGN buyers accounted for 43.29% of home purchases in Alicante province between July and September this year.

Spain’s Association of Registrars said it was the highest percentage of non-Spanish buyers in the country who reached a national average of 13.6%.

Malaga province’s percentage was 31.8%, followed by Santa Cruz de Tenerife (29.6%) and the Balearic Islands (29.4%).

READ MORE:

TORREVIEJA- POPULAR WITH FOREIGN BUYERS

Across the whole of the Valencian Community, foreign demand represented 27% of sales- the second highest in Spain after the Balearics.

The most active non-Spanish buyers were from the UK with 7.9% of the foreign total, followed by Germans, with 6.5% and Dutch, on 6%.

Overall, 57.6% of purchases come from the European Union, and 18.3% from the rest of Europe. with growing interest also from Africa (8.2%) and Asia (6.4%).

Within Alicante province, the Costa Blanca South- with a focus on Torrevieja, the Orihuela Costa and Guardamar del Segura- continues to be the main area for foreign buyers.

On the Costa Blanca North, buyers from northern and central Europe with high purchasing power predominate in areas like Altea, Benissa, Calpe, and Javea.

Alicante province registered 13,261 home sales between July and September, 0.3% more than in the previous quarter and 11% more than a year earlier.

The figures places it as the third highest province for sales, behind Madrid, with 20,081 operations and Barcelona, with 18,104 sales.

The average price per m2 in Alicante province reached €2,120 with a quarterly increase of 4.6% and a year-on-year rise of 11.4%.

With new housing, the average value was €2,823 per m2(up 10.2%) while second-hand properties stood at €1,958 per m2(up 2.3%).

In Alicante City, the average price reached €2,001 per m2 with a year-on-year increase of 8.4%- consolidating rises that started in 2023.







Click here to read more Property News from The Olive Press.