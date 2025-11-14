IN PICS: Benidorm’s Fancy Dress Party attracts over 30,000 visitors- mainly British- to Europe’s ‘biggest’ costume parade

OVER 30,000 people- mainly British expats and tourists- lined Benidorm’s streets on Thursday for the annual ‘Fancy Dress Party’.

The event organised by hospitality associations in the Rincon de Loix ‘English Zone’ of the city and backed by the local council, has been going strong for over 30 years.

Benidorm mayor, Toni Perez, attended the festivities along with city officials.

MORE BENIDORM NEWS:

PACKED STREET

The event attracts thousands of visitors each year, with the vast majority specifically coming from abroad- principally from the UK- or from around Spain to enjoy the celebration.

Special police controls were established in Calles Mallorca, Gerona, and Lepanto to ensure there were no safety issues.

Toni Perez said the festival started in 1994 and was created by local businessman Manuel Nieto.

PEREZ(THIRD-LEFT) & EVENT ORGANISERS

“Since then it has only grown to become, possibly, the largest costume party in Europe,” he commented.

“It began in a very informal way, as a party among friends, and currently brings together more than 30,000 people to have a good time and to be happy,” Perez added.

Benidorm’s events councillor, Jesus Carrobles, said that over 50 hospitality businesses in the Rincon de Loix area were involved in this year’s party.

“There were 15 floats, dance groups, and all kinds of street entertainment,” he commented.

CROWDS ENJOY PARADE

The fun continued well into last Thursday night with more events planed over the weekend to take advantage of the big number of tourists in the city.

Click here to read more Benidorm News from The Olive Press.