Thief made special trips to Benidorm just to steal electric scooters parked outside supermarkets

A SERIAL electric scooter stealer has been arrested in Benidorm by the Policia Nacional.

The man, 36, travelled regularly from Alicante to plunder at least 15 scooters parked outside supermarkets belonging to a well-known chain.

The total value of reported stolen vehicles exceeded €7,000.

READ MORE:

POLICIA NACIONAL, BENIDORM

Police in Benidorm had an increasing number of electric scooter thefts to deal with in recent months- with all of the robberies committed outside a handful of stores.

The man would always strike between 6pm and 9pm when the supermarkets were at their busiest and a greater number of scooters to go at.

The Policia Nacional said the thefts were carried out ‘quickly and discreetly’, with the robber striking while owners were inside the store.

Investigators found all of the thefts were carried in similar locations and that a single person was behind them.

He was not easy to locate, as he travelled from Alicante using different means of transport.

The frequency of his robbery trips- all at the same time of day- allowed officers to work his schedule and behaviour.

Once he was identified, the net tightened as police launched a surveillance operation at several supermarkets to catch him.

He duly obliged with an appearance and was arrested.

He was carrying a backpack that matched the one CCTV images showed he used in previous thefts.

He also wore a cap with which he tried to cover his face so as not to be recognized by security cameras.

The police said he always used the same method as he looked out for a potential victim arriving on a scooter.

He’d wait for them to go into the supermarket, and would then break the scooter padlock, before riding off with total impunity as it was his two-wheeler.

A police spokesperson said he had a ‘constant dedication’ to this illegal activity.

The Policia Nacional says that people should always secure bicycles and scooters when parking up in busy areas.

Experts recommend using anchoring systems or security locks, as well as employing alarms.

Click here to read more Benidorm News from The Olive Press.