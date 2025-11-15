15 Nov, 2025
15 Nov, 2025 @ 12:05
3 bedroom Terraced Villa for sale in Manilva – € 299,000

3 bedroom Terraced Villa for sale in Manilva - € 299

Beautiful townhouse in Manilva with sea and mountain views This charming townhouse in Manilva offers the perfect combination of comfort, peace and stunning views. Featuring three spacious bedrooms and two bathrooms, this home is ideal for families or anyone looking to enjoy the best of the Manilva lifestyle. The property boasts breathtaking views of both the sea and the surrounding mountains, creating a serene and picturesque setting. The bright living and dining area opens onto a private terrace — perfect for use all year around, same with other outdoor areas for you. On the top, the… See full property details

Terraced Villa

Manilva, Málaga

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 299,000

3 bedroom Terraced Villa for sale in Manilva - € 299,000



thinkSPAIN

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Elche Alicante Spain
Sky high rents in Spain's top cities are pushing people into popular hotspots in Alicante, Valencia and Andalucia

