3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Benitachell / Benitatxell with pool – € 380,000

Apartment for sale in Pueblo Panorama Duplex apartment with wonderful panoramic sea views. The main floor comprises: entrance hall with storage cupboards, lounge-diner with semi-open kitchen and access to the spacious terrace with spectacular sea views, double bedroom and bathroom. On the upper level: 2 double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes and a bathroom. The apartment is equipped with hot and cold air-conditioning in all bedrooms and the lounge-diner. Complex with 8 communal swimming pools spread over 4 locations, each with a double pool and large terraces. Situated 1km from the prestigious… See full property details

Apartment

Benitachell / Benitatxell, Alicante

3 beds 2 baths

€ 380,000

