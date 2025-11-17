Winter arrives: Temperatures set to plummet across Spain as Arctic blast brings snow and freezing conditions

SPAIN is bracing for a full-blown winter episode this week as an Arctic air mass sweeps across the country, with even typically mild coastal areas set to feel the chill as temperatures plummet across the peninsula.

The icy conditions will be most intense between Wednesday and Saturday, with Friday forecast to be the coldest day of the week.

Ruben de Campo, spokesman for Spain’s State Meteorological Agency (AEMET), warned that temperatures will be truly wintry, sitting between five and 10 degrees below normal for mid-November.

READ MORE: ‘Most wanted’ leader of notorious Latin American drug cartel who ‘faked own death’ is arrested on Spain’s Costa del Sol

Whilst the heaviest snow and most extreme cold will hit mountain ranges and inland cities, coastal residents on the Costa del Sol, Costa Blanca and along the Mediterranean won’t escape the Arctic invasion.

Andalucia’s interior will feel the freeze, with temperatures dropping well below normal, though coastal areas including Malaga, Marbella and the wider Costa del Sol will remain relatively milder, albeit noticeably cooler than usual for this time of year.

Sub-zero temperatures will come to large parts of Spain

Nighttime temperatures along the coast are forecast to drop below 10C, a significant chill for areas accustomed to mild winter weather.

The cold snap will bring noticeably cooler conditions even during the day, with forecaster Meteored warning that the presence of extremely cold air at altitude will trigger showers across eastern parts of the peninsula.

The Balearic Islands face particularly unsettled conditions, with heavy rain showers expected between Thursday and Friday as a low pressure system forms over the Mediterranean, also generating strong tramontana winds.

Inland areas will bear the brunt of the extreme weather. The Arctic invasion will see the freezing level drop dramatically, with snow expected at altitudes as low as 800 metres from Wednesday, falling further to just 500 metres on Thursday and Friday.

READ MORE: Sky high rents in Spain’s top cities are pushing people into popular hotspots in Alicante, Valencia and Andalucia

The Cantabrian Mountains, Pyrenees and Iberian System will see heavy snowfall, with the European weather model predicting accumulations exceeding 50 centimetres in high exposed areas of the Cantabrian range.

Cities including Segovia, Avila and Burgos could even see snow settling, whilst widespread frost will grip much of inland Spain.

Mountain areas face particularly brutal conditions, with temperatures potentially plunging to between -10 and -12C.

Several provincial capitals will register minimums at or below freezing, with Soria, Burgos and Teruel expected to hit around -4 to -5C.

READ MORE: Spain beats US vulture fund in British court over €1.7bn tussle to hoover up Madrid’s debt

AEMET forecasts that the weekend will remain cold, particularly Saturday, which may see even more intense frosts in some areas than Friday.

However, relief is in sight from Sunday onwards, when milder air will allow temperatures to recover to more seasonal levels.

The cold snap represents a stark reminder that winter is well and truly on its way, with coastal residents advised to dig out their warmer clothing for what promises to be the chilliest week of the season so far.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.