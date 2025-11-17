MALAGA is in mourning after a foreign driver ‘high on drugs’ killed an 18-year-old motorcyclist on a Costa del Sol road and then fled the scene.

Daniel Sorin Muresan, a young ex-footballer from Monda, was riding his motorbike when a vehicle driving in the opposite direction entered his lane, collided with him, and took his life.

The crash involved Sorin Muresan’s bike and three cars, resulting in three minor injuries in addition to the young man’s death.

The driver, who was not from Spain, fled after the incident, which occurred last Monday at approximately 5.30pm in between the twelfth and thirteenth kilometres of the A-355 at the top of Coin.

Shortly after he escaped from the scene, he voluntarily entered Coin police station and turned himself in.

There he tested positive for drugs and agents began to investigate whether he had a driver’s license that is valid in Spain.

A much loved footballer in the region, Sorin Muresan played for numerous clubs throughout his life – at times he stepped onto the pitch for CD Puerto Malagueño, Mortadelo, Coin, and CD Cartama.

These clubs have expressed their sadness at the young player’s passing, sending messages of condolences to his relatives.

CD Puerto Malagueño said: ‘Today is a sad day for the Puerto Malagueño family; the death of Daniel Sorin Muresan, an explayer at Puerto Malgueño, at 18-years-old, in a road accident. From CD Puerto Malagueño Ciudad Jardin G.I., we give sympathy to his family and all who loved him.

Cartama posted their own message on social media, it read: ‘We are saddened by another loss in the world of football, as Daniel died in a road accident yesterday at just eighteen. Daniel played for various teams in the province, among them Puerto Malagueño, Mortadelo and Coin. Club Deportivo Cartama offers our condolences to his family, friends, and teams he played for’.

