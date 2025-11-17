THE notorious ‘ant roundabout’ between Estepona and Sabinillas is seeing almost daily crashes – and residents are outraged by the response from authorities.

This roundabout has seen six accidents in the last week with two occurring on Saturday night.

Located on the exit of the A-7 at the height of Arroyo Vaquero in Estepona, the roundabout lacks light, has insufficient signs, damaged crash barriers, and messy markings that remain without repair after previous crashes.

READ MORE: WATCH: Shocking moment ‘drunk driver’ causes horror head-on crash driving on wrong side of Costa del Sol motorway

Residents in Arroyo Vaquero and La Vaguado say that crashes are happening almost every week and that the road authority (Demarcacion de Carreteras) ‘do not act beyond placing a cone’ on the road – something which they deem as insufficient given the frequency of the crashes.

Since last August, the list of incidents has not stopped growing with vehicles being burnt to a crisp, cars ending up on the road’s outskirts, and one driver colliding with the roundabout after attempting to dodge an animal.

The insufficient lighting and worn out roads not only pose a risk to drivers but also to pedestrians.

A lack of safe pedestrian crossings nearby adds to the already dangerous situation, especially as children and young people frequently cross the area’s roads to get to school.

Without urgent measures to change speed limits, improve signage, and implement adequate barriers, a catastrophe with even greater consequences could occur.

READ MORE: High-speed car chase tears through the heart of Estepona before crashing into Benahavis roundabout

Therefore, neighbours are coming together to insist that immediate intervention is made so that safety can be guaranteed.

In the meantime, however, this Estepona roundabout continues to see accidents and worry residents who fear that the consequences of the next crash will cause injuries to people, as well as vehicles.

Click here to read more Estepona News from The Olive Press.