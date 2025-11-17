A DRIVER who careened down the wrong side of the AP-7 motorway near Mijas caused a head-on crash that left five people in hospital, including one in a serious condition.

The smash was filmed by a shocked driver in a car passing on the opposite side of the motorway – in the correct lane.

The car ahead can be seen driving with its hazard lights on as someone leans out of the window to try to signal to the kamikaze driver

The driver filming can then be heard to audibly gasp as a white car collides with it head on, the driver pressing the horn for a few seconds before the disaster.

The incident happened on Saturday evening after the car was seen travelling several kilometres against the flow of traffic on the busy motorway.

Frantic drivers began calling 112 at around 5.40pm to report a vehicle heading towards Malaga while using the carriageway reserved for traffic going towards Algeciras.

Minutes later, witnesses told operators that the same car had ploughed into another vehicle at kilometre 207, triggering a large emergency response.

The ‘kamikaze’ car. Bomberos de Mijas

Paramedics rushed an intensive-care ambulance to the scene alongside Guardia Civil traffic officers, Mijas firefighters and road maintenance crews.

The impact left five people needing treatment, including four women aged 42 and 43 and a man aged 36, all of whom were taken to the Hospital Costa del Sol. One remains in a serious condition.

The car it crashed into. Bomberos de Mijas

Investigators confirmed the driver at the centre of the crash tested positive for alcohol and are examining how she managed to enter the wrong carriageway and travel so far before the collision.

The crash caused delays on the AP-7 while crews cleared debris and made the road safe.

