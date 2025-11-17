A GRIM discovery was made in Benalmadena as the corpse of a man was found floating around in one of Costa del Sol’s most lively marinas.

The 57-year-old was spotted at around 8.45am on Sunday morning by a member of the public, who immediately alerted emergency services.

Responders arrived quickly and spotted the lifeless body floating in the water close to pontoon 3 of Benalmadena’s Puerto Marina.

Teams from the Guardia Civil, Red Cross, coastguard and maritime rescue services, Policia Nacional, and Benalmadena Policia Local, converged on the scene – yet none could offer help to the victim as the man had already lost his life.

After confirming that the body was deceased, the authorities began the necessary procedures to remove him from the water.

Little is known about the man beyond his age with officials having now launched an investigation into how he ended up in the marina – they are hoping to determine whether the incident was a tragic accident or if there is more to the story.

The discovery did come the morning after Storm Claudia sent heavy rain and strong winds to the coast – something which investigators are taking into account.

