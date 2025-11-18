Top Five Advantages of Living in Spain

SPAIN is one of the countries most sought after by expatriates. In fact, it ranks 10th globally. The reasons are numerous: a warm climate, a relaxed pace of life, promising business opportunities…

If you are also considering relocating to Spain, here is why it may be the ideal place to start calling home:

Rich culture and excellent cuisine. Spain’s rich history is reflected in its monuments, festivals, traditions and culinary heritage. Its Mediterranean diet is considered one of the healthiest in the world, based on fruit, vegetables, fish and olive oil. Not only is it delicious, but it also supports a healthy and balanced lifestyle.

Ideal climate. Spain enjoys over 300 days of sunshine per year in many regions, allowing for outdoor activities throughout the year. This pleasant weather makes the country particularly appealing to retirees and remote workers.

High quality of life. Spain is one of the safest countries in Europe and offers an excellent balance between work and leisure. Life in Spain is known for its more relaxed pace, where rest and social interaction are highly valued. This lifestyle has a positive impact on emotional well-being.

Business opportunities. Spain’s strong economy and well-developed infrastructure attract a wide range of international entrepreneurs. As a result, many people choose the country as a base for investment, remote work or launching new ventures.

Expatriate communities. Spain is home to a large number of expatriate communities, particularly along the coastal areas of the Mediterranean. This makes it easier for newcomers to settle in and creates a welcoming and supportive environment for new residents.

And what about healthcare in Spain?

In many cases, expatriates require private health insurance in order to obtain a visa or residence permit, as well as to safeguard their health against unforeseen circumstances.

The company ASSSA Insurance, with over 90 years of experience, is highly specialised in serving international citizens and meets all the requirements set by Consulates and Immigration authorities. Furthermore, it issues policies in the shortest possible time to comply with the established deadlines.

ASSSA has an extensive network of offices located in key areas where expatriate communities reside. It also provides documentation in various languages and employs professional, multilingual staff who are available from the outset to assist with any queries and manage all necessary procedures. In addition, its medical network includes numerous international hospitals and clinics offering translation services, ensuring that language is never a barrier to receiving care.

