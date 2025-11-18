18 Nov, 2025
18 Nov, 2025 @ 11:47
Arctic blast will cause temperatures to plummet in Costa Blanca and Valencia areas of Spain

ARCTIC AIR MAPPED TO REACH SPAIN

A DRAMATIC fall in temperatures will hit the Valencia region later this week due to a ‘very cold’ air mass coming down from the Arctic.

Significant drops in the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected this weekend, before they climb back up again.

“The coldest days will be Friday and Saturday,” according to state forecaster Aemet.

Overnight minimums will go down to between 5 and 7C with values getting below zero in some inland areas, where daytime highs will not go above 10C.

On the coast, daytime temperatures on Friday and Saturday are expected to reach around 16C at best.

Aemet states that Friday’s forecast is rare for November and it could be the coldest November 21 since 2013.

“The day will be like winter with values similar to that of mid-January 2025,” the forecaster added.

Friday will be the worst day, when the north wind will intensify and accentuate the chill factor.

The same scenario is predicted for Saturday, with light frosts in some inland areas.

Temperatures will start rising on Sunday, getting past the 20C mark and up to 12C at night on the coast.

