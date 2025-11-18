Arctic blast will cause temperatures to plummet in Costa Blanca and Valencia areas of Spain

A DRAMATIC fall in temperatures will hit the Valencia region later this week due to a ‘very cold’ air mass coming down from the Arctic.

Significant drops in the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected this weekend, before they climb back up again.

“The coldest days will be Friday and Saturday,” according to state forecaster Aemet.

Descenso de temperatura los próximos días y tiempo invernal a partir del jueves a causa de la entrada de una masa de aire muy frío de origen ártico.

Los días más fríos serán el viernes y sábado, con tendencia a recuperarse a partir del domingo.

Temperaturas máximas previstas. pic.twitter.com/rthCW63aMA — AEMET Comunitat Valenciana (@AEMET_CValencia) November 17, 2025

Overnight minimums will go down to between 5 and 7C with values getting below zero in some inland areas, where daytime highs will not go above 10C.

On the coast, daytime temperatures on Friday and Saturday are expected to reach around 16C at best.

Aemet states that Friday’s forecast is rare for November and it could be the coldest November 21 since 2013.

“The day will be like winter with values similar to that of mid-January 2025,” the forecaster added.

Friday will be the worst day, when the north wind will intensify and accentuate the chill factor.

El descens acumulat de temperatura fins al divendres serà de 10 °C. Els dies més freds de la setmana seran divendres i dissabte, a més, amb sensació de fred accentuada eixos dies pel vent.

La previsió és que a partir del pròxim diumenge vagen recuperant-se les temperatures. pic.twitter.com/M9YZVZjEEx — AEMET Comunitat Valenciana (@AEMET_CValencia) November 16, 2025

The same scenario is predicted for Saturday, with light frosts in some inland areas.

Temperatures will start rising on Sunday, getting past the 20C mark and up to 12C at night on the coast.

Click here to read more Costa Blanca News from The Olive Press.