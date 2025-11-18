18 Nov, 2025
18 Nov, 2025 @ 11:48
·
1 min read

‘Kamikaze driver’ who caused head-on smash while driving the wrong way down the Costa del Sol motorway was FIVE TIMES over the drink-drive limit

by

THE wrong-way driver who caused a head-on collision on the AP-7 in Mijas was more than five times over the drink-drive limit when she slammed into another car and hospitalised five people – one seriously.

Police sources confirmed the woman, a Colombian national, blew over 1.30 mg/l in a roadside breath test, well above Spain’s general limit of 0.25 mg/l.

The crash took place in front of horrified drivers at around 5.40pm on Saturday after multiple drivers phoned 112 to report a car travelling towards Malaga while using the Algeciras-bound carriageway.

READ MORE: WATCH: Shocking moment ‘drunk driver’ causes horror head-on crash driving on wrong side of Costa del Sol motorway

YouTube video

Minutes later the same callers reported a frontal impact near the Mijas stretch of the AP-7, a shocking collision that was captured on video by another motorist from the opposite lanes.

Four women aged 42 and 43 and a man aged 36 were all taken to the Hospital Costa del Sol, with several understood to be in a serious condition.

Rescuers from Mijas firefighters work to free the drunk driver

Investigators believe the driver mistakenly took an exit ramp thinking it was a motorway entry before continuing for several kilometres against the flow of traffic.

She now faces charges for alleged road-safety offences and injury through negligence.

