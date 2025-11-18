4 bedroom Villa for sale in Santa Maria del Cami with pool garage – € 3,750,000

Located in one of the best areas on the outskirts of the charismatic village of Santa Maria del Cami. The 41,000 m2 property offers easy access and is within walking distance of the village and the train station. The property has a total of 867 m2, including the main house, which offers a beautiful entrance with vaulted ceilings, a spacious living room with high ceilings and exposed beams, a kitchen, a pantry, three bedrooms, and two bathrooms (one ensuite). The woodwork is made of northern wood. There is another building opposite the main house that is perfect for guests. It has two living… See full property details

Villa

Santa María del Camí, Majorca

4 beds 3 baths

€ 3,750,000

